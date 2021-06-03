The City of Watseka and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) are undertaking a planning effort to complete a Housing Needs Assessment and Economic Development Plan as part of an overall Community Revitalization Strategy.
Mayor John Allhands said the city invites all residents to take part in this planning process by completing this Community Needs Assessment Survey to provide valuable information about their living experiences living in Watseka. The survey is completely anonymous and people should be able to complete it in under 10 minutes.
Please use the link below to access the survey.