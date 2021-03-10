The Watseka Fire Department is working on changing the process for some funds it receives.
Chief Tim Ketchum told the Watseka City Council public safety committee about the foreign fire tax income.
“Something was brought to my attention by one of my offices last week,” he said. “The city receives a fee for the amount of money called the foreign fire tax income. It’s an undeterminable amount. It changes every year but it’s brought into the city.
“This has happened for some time. I don’t know how long. It’s been brought to my attention that we have to make some changes to that process to follow the statute,” he said.
Ketchum distributed copies of the statute to the committee.
“Any insurance company that is incorporated outside the state of Illinois has to, per Illinois State Statute, pay in a fee of two percent of their premiums they receive within our fire district to the fire department.
“It doesn’t matter whether you are a homerule community or non-homerule community. That still applies per state statute. We have been receiving the money. This has changed over time,” he said, noting that he does not know when the last time it was changed.
“What happens is the money comes into the city, the city has been taking the money, and my guess is applying it to our budget through the city accounts,” he said. “With the changes that money has to go to a foreign fire insurance board. That board per statute can only be made up of sworn members of the fire department. So what we need to do to make sure we are handling this money correctly is create a board within the fire department, which we are in the process of doing.
“Once that’s in place, they will create a account for that money to go directly from whoever issues it, which I believe is the IML who handles it for city and it goes into that account to be handled by the fire insurance board.
“Then what happens is we create this board with seven members. Then members of the department then submit ideas, requests, whatever the case is that the money be spent for the benefit of the department. It could be spent on training. It could be spent on station supplies, equipment, whatever that board agrees to accept,” he said. Ketchum said he spoke with city attorney Joe Cainkar, who agrees that the board should be created and the process should be streamlined as Ketchum just described.
He said the ordinance will also have to be changed to reflect that the money goes to the fire insurance board not the city treasurer. That can be done when the board is established, he said.
Ketchum said the payment only comes once a year. The department has to prove that they are continually using the money as set forth by the statute.
He said he wanted the committee to know they are working on the process and that the ordinance will have to be changed.