Heritage Woods has started a Six Dimensions of Wellness program with its residents.
Britney Schroeder, resident services, outlined the program at the kick off Feb. 5.
“Heritage Woods is teaming up with Health Pro Heritage to work on the Six Dimensions of Wellness,” she said.
“We know physical therapy is a big thing for everybody and physical health is very important. Also along those lines, you can’t have good physical health without having good mental health. We are focusing on the six dimensions: physical, social, emotional, intellectual, spiritual and environmental wellness for every one of our residents.
“These six dimensions are a strong part of our every day life, when one is off it is a little trickle effect with the rest.”
On Feb. 5 Heritage Woods and Health Pro Heritage set up a balance screen sign up and stations that helped the residents focus on those six areas.
“With this last year being one of the hardest years for everyone we wanted to help bring back meaning to everyone,” she’s aid. “We will be having a family education meeting to help the families encourage their loved one to get involved with their wellness. We are also working as a team to help our community get the physical therapy when needed. It is truly a blessing to have physical therapy team such as Health Pro Heritage to be here in the building with us to give that car when it is needed,” she said.
“Our front-line staff will be able to get a resident referred to therapy as on as they notice a change in their ability. As the Heritage Woods Wellness Journey Champion and the activity director it is my job to focus on these six dimensions of wellness to help better and maintain a wellness in the lives of our community,” Schroeder said. “With all feelings of unknown and helplessness that COVID-19 dropped on the community, everyone here has held on to the best of their ability. The spirts were lifted when we got news that the vaccine was coming to Heritage Woods. The first round of vaccine was given on Jan. 12.” She said the residents were happy when they were able to get the vaccine, and that the second round was given Feb. 2.
“After they received the vaccine staff had a T-shirt for them that read ‘Educated. Motivated. Vaccinated.’ The residents were overjoyed with this gift. Staff could hear them talking about how good it made them fell to have the vaccine and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
“We are hoping to get to reopen very soon because we know that it will be a huge morale boost for everyone here. We know that things may not look the same for a long time, but we know that every small step will be a positive one,” she said.