The Watseka City Council recently approved a $50,000 donation to the Watseka Family Festival for the 2022 event.
Jason Cahoe, president of Watseka Family Festival, addressed the council. He introduced the rest of the board of directors for the festival, including Monna Ulfers, vice president, Greg Devries, treasurer, Mary Cahoe, secretary, John Marshino, entertainment coordinator, Angie Marshino, ticket sales, and other board members, Shawn Peters, Cy West, Anissa Galyen and Sonia Bradley.
“I’d like to begin by thanking the City of Watseka for your continued support. Without you and all the other businesses in town we wouldn’t be able to put on such an awesome event,” he said. The 2021 festival included food vendors, craft vendors, child and adult activities, including a full carnival.
“Our main attraction was our music concert, which was the Roots and Boots Tour. They brought in about 3,000 people on Saturday night. In 2021 we tried our best to keep the cost at minimum to accommodate everyone. We had to do that to try to build the event. We also had to do our best to incorporate many organizations throughout the city,” he said.
“Following the 2021 event we received nothing but praise and positive comments about how the festival went. About the only questions we got were what are we doing in 2022.
“Rest assured as soon as the lights shut off on the stage of the 2021 festival we started planning for the 2022. I feel it’s going to continue to grow as an event for our city and bring people to our town. In 2021 we had roughly 65 percent of people in attendance were out of town,” Cahoe said, noting that information came from the ticket sales. “We had a lot of people from Indiana buy tickets. There were people here from five states and as far away as Alabama.”
Cahoe said, “Top notch entertainment comes with a price. For Friday and Saturday night, it roughly cost $55,000 to bring the entertainment here and draw the crowd to support it. With that, we are also looking at about $17,000 in stage, lights and sounds. If anybody saw the stage this year, it was really nice.” Security lighting and other necessities are also part of that cost, he said.
The festival now has a tax identification number and is working on a non-profit status.
“We as the Watseka Family Festival Committee would like this event to continue. We plan to make changes this year,” he said. For example, instead of charging a gate fee, they are considering eliminating the gate fee, but charging more to get into the concert. “That will open up for the craft vendors and food vendors and I think it will bring in more revenue for the carnival. It will allow people to enjoy those activities and not have to pay to go around the the flea markets.”
Cahoe said the festival committee cannot book any entertainment without money in its account. He said they have looked into several possibilities for entertainment, but need the funds to book them.
“We should have the bands booked by Christmas in order to get the best bang for our buck,” he said.
The festival will again be the weekend before Labor Day again. “A few of the bands we would like have saved dates for our festival, but we have to get an offer in to them right away otherwise they are going to move on.”
Cahoe said the festival is asking $50,000 from the city to help with the entertainment costs.
The committee will also continue to work on other fundraising opportunities throughout the year.
Ulfers said without the donation from the city, the committee cannot do anything. “If you think the festival is something that is a good thing for the community, open up your heart because we need all the help we can get financially in order to do what we’d like to do to progress the festival and the community,” she said.
Ulfers abstained from voting on the donation, which passed, with Mayor John Allhands having to break the tie. Those that voted against, Alderman Mark Garfield, Alderwoman Jenny Musk and Alderman Darrin Rushbrook said they wanted the funds to come entirely from promotions rather than split with capital improvements.
Cahoe said the 2021 festival ran about $102,000 in total costs.
“I think it was an incredible effort by your group,” Alderman Benny Marcier said to the festival committee about the 2021 event.