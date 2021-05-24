A 30th anniversary celebration took place in Watseka Friday evening as a local business celebrated their years in the community.
Dralle Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac hosted the event at the dealership at 1090 E. Walnut Street, complete with food and entertainment. Those in attendance were able to sit under the tents while they talked with one another, ate and listened to Nick Lynch perform.
Mayor John Allhands spoke, acknowledging the dealership’s years in the community.
“What a great night to come out,” he said. “I want to say congratulations for your 30 years of business. I want to say, also, thank you for your support of the school district, the city, churches, they’ve been involved with everything. It’s a great family business. I appreciate everything you’ve done.”
John Dralle welcomed friends, family and customers to the event. He introduced his brothers Dave and Greg and their families. “As many of you know, Dave and Greg are my partners here at the Watseka dealership. Over the last 30 years, they have provided me with so much, starting with a great opportunity. They are always encouraging to me. They do give me criticism if warranted, but overall the biggest thing is just years and years and years of experience, wisdom, advice and guidance. For that I’m eternally grateful.”
He introduced the rest of his children and grandchildren, noting how proud he is of them all. He thanked his wife, Lisa, also, whom he said “is always there for me and sticks by my side and takes good care of me.”
He thanked his mom, Irma, also, for her support through the years. “My mom and dad raised four sons in Green Garden Township, which is about eight miles north of Peotone, roughly five miles south of Frankfort.”
He said she was always supportive, cooked for them and made sure they were taken care of. He noted, too, that she was very supportive of his father, also.
John Dralle also spoke about all of the employees and noted how each of them are very important to the dealership for the work they do. Chuck Dicola, Butch Hovarter, Jason Longfellow, Justin Key and the other employees all help to make the dealership successful, he said.
John’s brother Dave noted how well John has been able to put together the employee team. “I just want to take a moment to thank John because John really made this happen,” he said. “Without this team and without your ability to put this great organization together and without the support of this wonderful community which we’ve all come to love, this wouldn’t have happened.”
One employee, Jake Quick, was recognized for his sales accomplishments. “I remember coming down here,” John said. “I think we opened April 24 of 1991,” he said. “We were so lucky and fortunate just one month later, when we found Jake. He was still just 15. He would come over every day and wash cars and be a porter. One of the first things I asked him to do was, we needed a key board, where we would keep the keys. He asked how big I wanted it and how many keys it should accommodate, so I told him. He came back in three or four days and he had a key board that looked like a craftsman woodworker put it together. It was painted beautiful. The hooks were in perfect alignment. I said, “wow, I’m going to hang on to this guy’.”
John Dralle said Jake came to him in his senior year and said he wanted to be a salesman and learn the car business. “That spring he graduated high school, he became a salesman, he learned how to sell cars, and eight months later he had his first 20 car month. In this businesses, a 20 car month is huge. Dealers would kill to have a bunch of salesmen that could sell 20 cars a month. It doesn’t happen frequently, normally. Jake has been number one every month ever since that day.
“Let me get you up to speed on what he’s currently been doing. This January he tied his own personal record of 43 cars in one month,” he said. “That’s almost not quite two cars a day. It’s just phenomenal in a town our size. It really is. Then in March, he broke the record. He sold 46 cars in one month.” Quick was presented with some T-shirts and other gifts.
“Finally, I want to thank all of the people of Iroquois County, the city of Watseka,” he said. “We couldn’t have a business down here that lasts 30 years without all of you. We thank you for your loyalty, your patronage, you guys have just been wonderful the last 30 years.”
Before Nick Lynch went onstage to perform with his band, a video telling the Dralle story was shown. Jon Dralle noted that it tells about the Dralle family’s 60 years in the automobile industry.