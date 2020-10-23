Work continues in Watseka on mitigating homes flooded in recent years.
At Tuesday’s code enforcement committee meeting, aldermen heard from building inspector Eric Brandt about the matter.
“We received two checks from the state for reimbursement. That brought us pretty close to what they owed us — $415,800,” he said. “We’ve got three more closings scheduled for Nov. 13 and we’ve got six more properties out for demolition bid.”
That money comes from the state through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The money is used to purchase and demolish homes that have been flooded. The properties then can not ever be built on again.
In another matter, Brandt said Gas Depot is getting close to being finished. “I gave them a temporary occupancy for 14 days to stock the shelves and that’s what they’ve been doing in there,” he said.
“The big line item is finishing up the final grade and the seeding around the building and the parking area,” he said.
Alderman Don Miller asked about the retention area, which still holds water.
“They are aware of that. We didn’t want to bring the contractor back in because it had been all seeded and finished graded,” he said. “We thought it would be a better thing next summer. It needs a little bit on the low end opened up and I think that will take care of quite a bit of that. They are stock piling a little bit of dirt on the back edge there to go in those spots next summer.”
In another matter, Brandt said 303 S. Yount Ave., is ready to be demolished. The property had been donated to the city, he said.
The property at 119 E. Ash St., has been demolished, he said. The next door neighbors are interested in purchasing the property. Brandt was directed to work with the neighbors on the matter. The city council will vote on the matter next week.
The property at 309 W. Victory was put out for bid, a bid from D&S Excavating was approved for $8,000. The same contractor was approved for the demolition of property at 326 W. Victory for $7,500.