Beginning Nov. 16 Watseka City Hall will be closed to the public due to the rising cases in COVID 19, according to information from the city.
Residents can still call city hall at 815-432-2711 to pay water bills and conduct any other business that they may have. People may also use the drop box on the south entrance of city hall for water payments.
Meetings on Tuesday night, Water/Wastewater, Code Enforcement and Finance will be closed to the public. Those who have any questions or comments may submit them by the end of business at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Please respond by email to citycouncil@watsekacity.org.
City officials note they appreciate the public's patience.