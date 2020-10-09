On Oct. 8 the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Fox CPA Group, LTD. in honor of their new location, according to information from the chamber.
Fox CPA Group, LTD. is located at 740 E. Walnut Street in Watseka. They are open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fox CPA Group, LTD. can help with starting a new business or planning for succession and retirement or individual tax needs. Contact Fox CPA Group, LTD. at 815-432-3126.
The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce offers ribbon-cutting ceremonies exclusively to chamber members to help promote commercial advancement in the community. Ribbon-cuttings can be used to celebrate the opening of a new store, anniversaries, grand openings, new locations, or any other significant business event. For more information about chamber activities, contact Amanda Hibbs at the chamber office at 815-432-2416.