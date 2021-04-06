Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce would like to announce the 2021 spring city wide garage sales to be May 14-15.
Registration forms are required to be included on the chamber flyer and can be picked up at the chamber office 110 S. Third Street, Watseka, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or downloaded from the chamber’s website or Facebook page, according to information from the chamber. The form and fee payment must be submitted to the chamber office in person or by mail no later than May 1 to be included on the flyer. The chamber will not be responsible for forms lost or received after the specified date. Absolutely no call ins will be accepted. Once the form has been submitted to the chamber office, no refunds or changes will be permitted — this is a rain or shine event.
Though no registration with the city or a city permit is required, participants must follow city guidelines including not attaching signs to the utility poles throughout town.
The WACC recommends all garage sale participants follow the required safety procedures currently in place by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
For questions or further information on chamber events, call Amanda Hibbs at the chamber office at 815-432-2416.