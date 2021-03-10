A local business will have vehicles in the upcoming Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Nichols Paint and Fab will have three vehicles in the auction. Being sold are the Buick Riviera the crew built on Season two of their television show “Wrench’d”, the black c10 truck that was also built on the show, and the green c10 truck that was built season one of the show.
Justin Nichols said he and Maegan Ashline will be traveling out to the auction March 22.
The auction is March 26-27 and features a wide variety of custom built and high end vehicles.
Nichols said the black c10 is already out in Arizona and the Riviera was being picked up from its owner in Oklahoma and brought to Watseka, where the crew will get it ready for the auction block.
“He decided to sell those two builds due to family issues,” he said. “He wants to get rid of those and move on to the next project.”
The 1963 black Chevy c10 truck was built on season two. “It was more of classic, whitewall kind of traditional hot-rod looking but it had a lot of custom features on it. We shortened it and did quite a lot to it,” he said.
The 1963 Buick Riviera was built for the same customer on season two. “That was the season finale,” he said. “We shortened it and did a lot to it.”
This is not the first Barrett-Jackson auction Nichols will have been to.
“A few years ago we took a truck down to Palm Beach Barrett- Jackson. They have four or five different auctions. We did really well with the truck we took,” he said.
He said since the vehicles going on the auction block this time were all built on the show there is a lot of interest in them. There is quite a bit of networking that goes on during the auctions, too, he said. At the Palm Beach auction they met the owner of two of the vehicles being sold this time.
“He saw the quality and he called us up and we built something for him,” he said. “So, I’m hoping that’s what is going to happen again. He’s bringing us out there to sell his stuff.”
Nichols is also selling his own personal truck, the green Chevy c10, which was built on the show also.
“I hate to sell that, but we’re in a position now where I don’t have time to enjoy all my toys,” he said.
“We have to stay relevant. It’s time to move that one and we’re going to build something new and fresh,” he said.
The 1960 green Chevy c10 was the very first two episodes of season one of the show. “That truck has a lot of meaning to me,” he said. It’s definitely a hard thing to do but I’d rather take the business to the next level than have a truck sitting in the garage that I don’t drive. It’s a fun truck. It’s super fast.”
The truck is 1100 horsepower, five-speed manual, set up for race, but it’s street legal. Nichols took it on some races and also took it to the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in 2018.
The Barrett-Jackson Live show will be broadcast on Motortrend. The black truck is scheduled to go across the auction block Friday afternoon. He said they won’t give him an exact time, but he thinks 3-4 p.m. The green truck is Saturday at 7-7:30 p.m. The Riviera is eight vehicles behind the green truck, he said.
Ashline and Nichols will be in the vendor area, where they can interact with people.
Currently, the shop has 10 builds going on, he said. They have expanded with a paint shop to complement the main shop.
“Every day we get six to eight build requests, whether it’s emails or phone calls,” he said. “I have a hard time keeping up with it. We’re bringing in people, trying to spread out what I’m doing.”
He said he is “super grateful” for the requests and the work. The wait time on a build is now five to six years. He said he wants to stay within reason with the shop and the work because he doesn’t want to diminish what they do.
COVID-19 brought some unique challenges, he said. The number one struggle has been trying to get parts. “Everybody is just spending money right and left and everybody, whether it be an exhaust or super charger or whatever, they are just months behind where I could get it in a week before,” he said.
The television show has been retired on Motortrend and Discovery Plus, so new viewers are seeing it. They were getting ready to film a third season when COVID-19 hit.
He has been self-producing some shows with Phil Gioja doing the filming. Gioja is also based in Watseka. “We’re going to see how it goes,” Nichols said, noting that Gioja has one episode about done. He said one of the builds the crew is working on now will compete in a show in Detroit.
Nichols said they continue to have people stop by the new shop on Walnut and there are car groups that are planning to visit Watseka as soon as COVID-19 restrictions lift.