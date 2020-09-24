For October, the Watseka Area Food Pantry is suggesting donations of canned fruit. This is only a suggestion and any donations of non-perishable items will be accepted as they are always needed. The pantry does not accept items which are damaged or opened, or which have passed their use-by dates.
Canned fruits can include any of the following: apples, pineapple, peaches, pears, fruit cocktail, Mandarin oranges – any and all types of canned fruit are acceptable.
If you would like to donate other items, the pantry can always use laundry soap, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products, paper products such as toilet paper, tissue, paper plates, napkins and paper towels. Items such as canned meats, canned vegetables, pasta, cereals, dessert items and side dishes are also accepted.
The food pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301South Fourth. It can be accessed by using the alleyway on the south side of the church. The entry is located under the canopy and once inside there’s a sign designating the pantry. If you’d like to donate only items currently needed, call the above-listed number.
If an individual or family is in need of food pantry items, they must call between 9-11 a.m. the day they would like to get the items. The number to call is 815-432-0122 but callers are asked to be patient as there is no answering service and it may take some time for a volunteer to get to the phone. Up to eight clients can be served each day, and clients must wait at least eight weeks between visits. The Watseka Area Food Pantry serves families throughout the county.