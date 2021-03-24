The Watseka City Council Tuesday night finalized work that had been recommended from the council’s committees during the month.
Included were some finance matters, ordinance approvals and liquor, video gaming and cigarette applications for local establishments.
Ordinance 2602 is approving the reservation of volume camp in connection with private activity bond issues and related matters. All the ordinances passed 8-0
City attorney Joe Cainkar said this ordinance is done every year.
“Each home rule municipality is given a certain amount of what is called volume cap, based on their population. This year we take the population and multiply it be $110. That gets you to $534,600. So if there was an industrial development that wanted to issue bonds and do them in a tax exempt manner, they could use some of volume cap to do that. It doesn’t count as debt against the city and the city is not actually doing anything but it’s just a way to encourage industrial development. They can also sell it to another home rule municipality for an amount of money if we are not going to use it and they need it. We do this every year.”
He said there is no development pending, but if the city did not do it by May it would lose the chance to do it.
Ordinance 2604, amends Title 1, administration, chapter 6, mayor, section 1-6-3, powers, duty and responsibilities of the Watseka City Code.
Cainkar said that ordinance was changed to match the state statute. He said it has to do with appointed officials. “It’s the mayor’s appointment with the advice and consent of the council, but there’s no delay,” he said.
Two ordinances, 2605 and 2606 deal with the Watseka Fire Department’s establishment of a board for the foreign fire tax income. That issue had been discussed a couple of week’s ago when Chief Tim Ketchum said they learned the process they were using is no longer up to statute, noting that the statute had been changed and they were not aware.
“Any insurance company that is incorporated outside the state of Illinois has to, per Illinois State Statute, pay in a fee of two percent of their premiums they receive within our fire district to the fire department,” Ketchum told the public safety committee earlier this month.
“It doesn’t matter whether you are a homerule community or non-homerule community. That still applies per state statute. We have been receiving the money. This has changed over time,” he said at that time, noting that he does not know when the last time it was changed.
“What happens is the money comes into the city, the city has been taking the money, and my guess is applying it to our budget through the city accounts,” he said. “With the changes that money has to go to a foreign fire insurance board. That board per statute can only be made up of sworn members of the fire department. So what we need to do to make sure we are handling this money correctly is create a board within the fire department, which we are in the process of doing.
“Once that’s in place, they will create a account for that money to go directly from whoever issues it, which I believe is the IML who handles it for city and it goes into that account to be handled by the fire insurance board.
“Then what happens is we create this board with seven members. Then members of the department then submit ideas, requests, whatever the case is that the money be spent for the benefit of the department. It could be spent on training. It could be spent on station supplies, equipment, whatever that board agrees to accept,” he said. He said the ordinance will also have to be changed to reflect that the money goes to the fire insurance board not the city treasurer. That can be done when the board is established, he said.
Cainkar said March 23 that the two ordinances approved by the council takes care of those processes.
Ordinance 2603 amends Title 4, business and license regulation, chapter 2, alcoholic beverages, section 4-2-8, number of licenses of Watseka City Code.
Cainkar said after the meeting that the ordinance increases the number of A1 and C licenses that could be issued.
Mayor John Allhands said the there had been no issues with the local establishments in the past year, noting that for part of the year COVID-19 restrictions had closed many of them down.
The council also elected to increase the number of licenses in two categories. Allhands said with some local gas stations adding small bars and restaurants, the city used to have the owners purchase a beer and wine license and a package license. The new license combines those two options so the owners just have to purchase one license.
“It kind of cleans it up,” he said. “With the advent of a small bar, the fee is a little bit higher.”
The council also approved claims int he amount of $503,816.83, placed the February treasurer’s report on file, and made some transfers: $310,000 from the general fund to the police pension fund; $160,200 from the general fund to streets and alleys; and $69,198 from video gaming to the police pension fund.
Lee Farms aggregate bid of $54,900 was approved to demolish seven homes through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant.
The council also approved transferring $10,000 from the revolving loan fund to the facade grant line item and also approved $5,000 for McDonald’s for its facade application for a new sign.
Townwide garage sales were announced as May 14-15 and Aug. 13-14.