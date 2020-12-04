Projects are starting to come together in Watseka due to the efforts of several people.
Mayor John Allhands said recently that there are several people who have worked diligently on some of the projects that are taking shape.
One of those is Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, which is through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Allhands said building inspector Eric Brandt has worked to secure this program in Watseka.
“Eric went above and beyond working on this,” he said. “He had to go back and look through flood mitigation data from FEMA and IEMA (Illinois Emergency Management Agency).”
Allhands said if the city is approved through this program, it will be another tool in helping to get funds to the city.
Watseka currently is working with the Department of Natural Resources on a flood mitigation grant that is a 100 percent reimbursement grant. With that program, the city pays for purchase and demolition of homes that have been substantially flooded and approved for the program, and then is reimbursed through the state for those funds.
The BRIC program is a 25-75 percent split with FEMA, Allhands said. If approved, he said the city might be able to take the half million dollar project on mitigation up to $1 million. The DNR grant has been paying for owner-occupied homes. With BRIC, he said, “If we get this we probably will be able to expand into the non-resident owner homes, plus get all the owner occupied homes.”
He said he has talked with IEMA officials who have been working on the mitigation spreadsheets. “They are working hard to get us some money,” he said.
Allhands said the city has been able to get this far with these programs because it finished the natural hazard mitigation plan earlier this year. “If we didn’t have that we couldn’t have applied for this (BRIC),” he said.
He said the city has also applied to receive money through ILCARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Securities Act).
Administrative Assistant Cathy Molck “worked diligently and went above and beyond on this,” Allhands said.
“This allows the city to be eligible to receive payments for any type of protective equipment and wages” since the coronavirus pandemic hit. He said the city is eligible for up to more than $200,000 toward police force wages from when the pandemic happened through the end of December. “I’m not going to say we are going to get the full $200,000,” he said, but noted that whatever the city gets reimbursed for will be a help.
“I’m so proud of these two employees,” he said of Brandt and Molck. “There’s so much behind the scenes stuff that citizens sometimes don’t realize.”
He said, too, that Alderwoman Monna Ulfers has done a lot of work on the Community Rating Service. If the city is approved, the program could help decrease premiums for residents who have to pay flood insurance.
He said Ulfers has pushed for several years for the city to participate in this program. To do so, there were a list of items that the city had to complete for FEMA.
The yard waste facility, he said, was one of those areas that had to be approved, which it was. He said the city has been told it cannot build out, but can build up. Another issue was one property near the U.S. 24 bridge. On that property, there were some rip rap concrete pieces that had fallen into the stream. The city had to clean that area up, which has been done.
He said the city has worked with DNR, who approving the work that the city has done. That approval clears the way for the city to apply for the CSR.
Once approved, the program will allow for premium decrease for people who have to be part of the National Flood Insurance Program. “That could be up to $1,000s of dollars,” he said.
He said the city should hear about the results of all this hard work soon. They expect to hear about the BRIC and CARES programs in late winter. They could hear about the CRS program in the near future, he said.