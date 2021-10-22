WATSEKA—The IHSA volleyball playoffs begin October 25. If you happened to be at the Watseka/Milford game Thursday evening you would have thought it had already begun. The atmosphere was electric. Students from both schools filled the stands ready to cheer on their team. The Watseka student section was relentless throughout the match up at times drowning out all other cheers in the gymnasium.
Milford dropped behind early but tied it up at two when Emmaleah Marshino landed a kill. Three plays later Anna McEwen went on the attack again for Milford and came away with a 4-3 lead. Several unforced errors by the Warriors helped to push the Bearcat lead to four, 8-4. Following a Watseka timeout the three consecutive errors by the Bearcats helped the Warriors to pull bac within one point. The momentum swung back and forth for several plays. The Bearcats stayed a step ahead until Haylie Peck got a sideout for the Warriors following a monster kill. The ever lethal Raegann Kochel came up big getting a timely block and on the next possession Peck landed another kill pulling within one point, 16-15. Kochel landed a huge kill to tie it up at 16. The Bearcats kept reclaiming the lead and Watseka was forced to tie up. Watseka kept pushing and finally took the lead when the Bearcats committed a service error hitting the ball into the net, 21-20. There was no quit in the Bearcats but they could not overcome the momentum of Watseka. The Warriors won the first game 25-22.
The second started with Milford jumping out to a 5-1 lead. The Warriors were again forced to come from behind. Slowly they were able to pull even at 11. Caley Mowery helped the Bearcats take back the lead landing a kill. Kochel was able to strike back on the next play again tying the score at 12. The teams fought gain the momentum. The Warriors grabbed the lead on another Kochel attack, 21-20. Watseka was able to position themselves for a match point opportunity, 24-22. Milford fought hard forcing the Warriors to extend the game. Watseka finished off the Bearcats winning the second game 28-26.