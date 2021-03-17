The public works committee of the Watseka City Council recently heard about several projects in the city.
Marvin DeLahr, public works director, presented information to the committee last week.
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency applications for the Elm Street water main project and the Kay Street storm and sanitary sewer separation have been submitted, he said. The design work is still being completed.
He presented the aldermen an aerial photo of the area around Ernest Grove Parkway. The city has contemplated storm sewer work in the area. He said Robinson Engineering had completed some preliminary engineering work on that project in 2013. The estimated costs to extend a storm sewer from the north end of Ernest Grove Parkway to Kaper’s Pond would be $500,000 at that time. He said the council should add at least 10 percent to that figure for 2021 costs.
“As we discussed before it’s something that needs to be done,” he said. “If you want them to move forward with the engineering for the project we can have that done. If you want to hold on for a while and figure out a way to come up with the money for the project we can do that also. I just told you I’d get you numbers on it.”
He said this isn’t the highest priority for storm sewers but it is very much needed. He said it is not good for the system to sit with water in it constantly.
Another project discussed was the possibility of extending Martin Avenue to the east to South Tenth Street. That project, DeLahr said, was estimated to cost $2 million for engineering, storm sewer, sanitary, sewer, water main and a storm water detention pond in 2016. “The engineers estimate cost was done by Robinson Engineering in 2016 so those costs would need to be adjusted for inflation,” he said.
He said there are ways to recapture some of the costs if the project is completed.
The department has a new backhoe on order. The snow plows have had some minor breakdowns but the repairs were made to keep them on the road. One of the dump trucks had some repair issues that were taken care of. He said one of the other dump trucks needs a new salt spreader before next winter. “We will need to purchase a new job site generator for our construction trailer,” he said. “I will be getting prices on one soon. I still have $3,250 in the new equipment line item for streets and alleys.”
DeLahr said, too, that with the significant snow fall a few weeks ago, the resources were stretched quite a bit thin. “We got through it,” he said. “We almost ran out of road salt. I placed our last order with Morton Salt on Feb. 9. and we got down to eight tons. They finally delivered the road salt on Feb. 25.”
DeLahr said that pot holes “will be addressed when asphalt is available. To do a temporary patch with ‘cold patch’ is about $450 per ton versus our permanent repair with hot mix asphalt at $60 per ton.”
He told the committee that a new building at the yardwaste facility was built by public works crews. He also noted that the old auxiliary building is ready for demolition.