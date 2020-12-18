Watseka aldermen heard the water/wastewater report at Tuesday’s meeting.
Greg Marks, water superintendent, said there is a long lead time on the parts for the oxidation ditch project. “Everything is still a go, we’re just waiting.”
The generator project update is also progressing.
“Generators at wells 9 and 10, everything’s working perfectly with them,” he said. “They are coming on, they are cycling like they should. Those two are completely done. The Mulberry pump station is another story.
“They’ve got the generator installed, and all the wiring is done but we are waiting on Ameren to come up with their plan on how they want to size that transformer and how they want to run the wires.”
Once that is done the project can be completed, he said.
Marks said his crews have been painting the hydrants around town.
“There’s a lot that are bad,” he said. “We started on Walnut Street and worked our way from the west side of town to the east. Now we are going to start on side roads. It’s getting cold and we’ll be limited due to temperature, but we should get a good start for spring.”
Alderman Benny Marcier asked if they are painting them to show main size.
“We’re using the color scheme they did before,” Marks said. “Our tint of green might be a little different.”
Alderman Dennis Cahoe asked if the hydrants are being flow tested at the same time. Marks said they are not and will be doing the flow testing in the spring.
Marks said, too, that the crews have moved the testing laboratory from the public works building to the wastewater plant. “We’re finished with that,” he said.
In another matter, he said, they have ordered a dump trailer from Gilman Auto, to use at work sites around the city. The cost is about $10,000. He said the trailer is cheaper than buying a dump truck.
Mayor John Allhands asked about the annual inspection with the Environmental Protection Agency.
“I tried to get them out there, but because of COVID they are not coming out,” Marks said. “Technically they only have to do it once every three years. We encouraged them to come out because we’d like to know where we stand.”
He said the water EPA inspector may come sooner than the wastewater EPA inspector.
Allhands said he wanted to give Andy Clark, a local businessman, who has helped the city out on several projects. “It’s been a huge help to us,” Marks said.