Calls for December were low for the Watseka Fire Department.
Fire Chief Tim Ketchum reported to the public safety committee Jan.. 12 that there were three calls and two mutual aid calls.
The department responded to one line/odor investigation, one traffic accident and one EMS assist in December and responded to mutual aid calls in Martinton and Woodland.
The department also provided escort for Woodland Fire Chief Dominic Smith’s funeral, provided coverage for the northern part of the Woodland district, and helped the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce with assisting Santa Claus’ arrival into the city.
Ketchum said the Watseka department had just two calls for Woodland during the time they were on the automatic aid for that department.
Ketchum said that the department has suspended in-person training for firefighters due to COVID-19 in December.
“We had a couple who were in quarantine and we decided to hold everybody back in December,” he said.
In-person training resumed Jan. 5 and was also conducted Jan. 12, he said. “To my knowledge we only have one person in quarantine, and that was due to a family member,” he said.
The department recently purchased six surplus radios from the Kankakee Fire Department.
The high band radios were purchased as a “stop gap” until the Watseka department can replace old radios.
“We talked many moons ago about the radios,” he said. “They are portable.”
He said the department paid $150 a piece for them.
The department has lost use of radios due to normal wear and tear since they were purchased in 2004 through a grant.
The department is also working on submitting a small equipment grant application to the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office. That paperwork is due Jan. 29. He said the department is applying for 28 new portable radios, which would allow each firefighter to have one that meets current standards.
The grant will be for between $13,000 and $15,000.
Work has also been done on the aerial truck. Ketchum noted that two sections of the water way pipe and the seals are being replaced. The cost will be about $10,000, he said.
The department is also working on paperwork to submit another grant, the Assistance to Firefighters Grant. This grant is a federal grant, and in past years when the department has received the grant money it has been able to purchase air packs and other equipment.
“We are going to try to offset the cost of the new air packs, “ Ketchum said.
He said they had hoped to replace the rescue truck, but has had to change course, noting that the air packs are “very rapidly” becoming outdated. Parts are becoming difficult to find, he said, and parts are being stored off of old air packs so that there are some parts that can be used if repairs are needed on workable air packs.
It will be around $190,000 to replace all the air packs. If the department is successful in securing the grant, the city’s portion will be about $10,000.
If the department does not receive the grant money, he said, next year the top priority will have to be replacing air packs.
Alderman Dennis Cahoe asked that Ketchum keep the council members updated on the process and if the grant is awarded, to which Ketchum said he would.