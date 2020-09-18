Watseka aldermen were updated recently on traffic lights in town.
“Outsen Electric was in town a couple of weeks ago to replace some of the bulbs at the east and west junctions,” public works Director Marvin DeLahr said Tuesday night at the public works committee meeting.
“I met with their worker and he said the city and state will be coming into some significant repair costs soon because the detector loops are breaking due to age and road deterioration. If the star plans on resurfacing Route 24 through town in the next few years the repaid can be done in conjunction with that project.
DeLahr said. “That’s why a lot of times when you pull up on those and the turn signal won’t come on or you sit there in the turn lane and turn arrow comes on or sometimes you pull up on the side street and you are waiting to get on to Walnut it doesn’t turn on. The detector loops are what activate those lights. They are operated in a loop that is all tied in. It’s got to be closed. When these things break it’s no good.”
DeLahr said they soon will all have to be replaced.
If the road construction is done they loops will be replaced, he said, because they sit just a few inches into the road.
In another road project report, DeLahr said he is waiting on a start date from the Illinois Department of Transportation for the Route 1 project going north out of Watseka.
As for the South 10th Street and East Lincoln Avenue storm sewer project, public works installed the steel pipe under Lincoln and replaced the south inlet and backfilled the trench, he said. “We will be replacing the cub and asphalt soon.”
DeLahr told the committee that the last day for the swimming pool to be open was Sept. 7.
“We began the winterization process and will complete it next week,” he said. “Karen Davis should be distributing a year-end report soon.”
He said there were not hardly any repair issues this year. “Forewarning, that pool is aging and it is aging quickly,” he said.
“The roofs are getting in bad shape on all those buildings. We have leaks in them, but the only one that we are real concerned about is the one in the filter room. The ones in the bath houses we aren’t that concerned with. We might be able to get some patching done,” DeLahr said.