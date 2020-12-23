Some work to line sewer pipes in Watseka has been put on hold until a problem can be repaired.
Public Works Director Marvin DeLahr told the city council Tuesday night that Insituform Technologies found a problem of a significant drop off in one of the lines on Mulberry Street.
Delahr said there are four areas in the city where sewer lining is occurring: Elm Street between Sixth and Eighth streets; Fifth Street between Fairman and Jefferson; Maple Street between Second and the railroad tracks; and Locust Street from Second Street to the Mulberry Street lift station.
As Insituform crews were here cleaning the pipes and televising them, “they found a section of that 24-inch between Second and the lift station that has about a two-and-a-half foot drop in it vertically. They cannot line that section with that drop in there.
“The part that makes this the worst is that section is the one section of the entire project that we want to get lined — underwear the railroad tracks,” he said. A buried manhole was found on the west side of the tracks, he said. The drop is about 17 feet east of the manhole. “It’s not under the tracks,” he said, “but the problem is it’s close to the tracks. It’s about eight to 10 feet of that spur rail that goes from the east-west tracks to the north-south tracks.
“Since that’s the line we want done,” he said, “I put them on hold for the time being of that section of it. I told them to go ahead with the Elm Street section of it and the Fifth Street section, but hold off on the other section.”
DeLahr said he wants to talk with representatives at Robinson Engineering, who can get in touch with the railroad so that a solution can be finalized to get the work done.
He said Iroquois Paving Corporation can put in sheeting to hold the embankment and take the drop out. “We can replace it from the upper part of the drop to the manhole and at that point they can line that system. Right now, they can’t. To me, especially by looking at the videos, that system is in poor shape. It’s 130 years old and it’s clay underneath a set of railroad tracks. There’s quite a bit of cracking in pipes. It’s sort of egg shaped.”
Alderman Benny Marcier asked if it was built that way. DeLahr said the original map from 1897 shows that the sewer extends under the tracks and then stops. “Then it open drained through the ravine to the river, so raw sewage would go out that way,” he said. “Once they decided to put that pump station in and extend that sewer, they had to get below the ditch line so they put the drop in and extended it out.”
He said Insituform has no problem putting a hold on the work and can work on the rest of project until the work can be done on this line.
“I’ll let you know when I know more,” DeLahr said. The company will start on the other sections starting Jan. 4.
In another matter, the council approved transfers: $95,298 from the General Fund 1-10-8000 into the Liability Fund 8-10-9000; $23,280 from General Fund 1-10-8000 into Audit Fund 9-10-9000, and $30,000 from General Fund 1-10-8000 into IMRF Fund 4-10-9000.
The council also approved adding Zach Whitson to the Auxiliary Police roster by a vote of 7-0. Alderwoman Monna Ulfers was absent.
Also approved 7-0 was a the ICOM agreement for $78,057.22, and creating a pooled cash account for K9 Tucker.
In another matter, Garfield told the council that the electronic recycling event conducted in the fall took in 55,624 pounds. The total bill was $9,856.50, which will be split with the county.
At the end of the meeting the council went into executive session to discuss pending litigation. At the end of that closed session, the council re-opened but took no action, just adjourning.