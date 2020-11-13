The Watseka City Council public works committee heard updates on projects around the city.
Public Works Director Marvin DeLahr said that residential lot mowing was down this year from last.
He provided committee members with a spread sheet outlining what was done this year.
Precision Mowing sent an invoice for $13,659 this year. That’s down from 2019 which was $19,540.
“This is lower for two reasons. Number one, when I talked to the people that own Precision, they dropped their prices about 10 percent at the beginning of the year. We also knocked some of these off the list because they were on mitigation and once the houses were torn down then they become the city’s responsibility to take care of. So the list is shorter and the price is cheaper. We came in about $6,000 less than last year,” he said.
In another matter, the public works crews were mowing around Kaper’s Pond last week and found a sink hole.
The hole, which DeLahr said is “substantial”, is at the south west corner of the pond at the edge of the bank.
“We went back and looked at the construction plans and there is a 30 or 36 inch pipe that drains Veteran’s Parkway over to the pond at that point,” he said. “The pipe itself is under water. What’s happened, probably, is at the first joint back, it has failed. The problem that we have is I don’t know that’s something we can fix. I believe we’re going to have to get a contractor in there. I think they are going to have to build a coffer dam and pump that out and get down there and get a repair on it.
“We did one on another pond six or seven years ago,” he said. “We pumped that entire pond down to do that repair. We don’t have the availability to do that one over there because it’s so much larger. It would take us weeks to pump that one down.”
DeLahr said his crews could pump it down some, but not enough to be able to do the work.
“That’s what drains Veteran’s Parkway,” he said. “So the entire time that’s being done Veteran’s Parkway is not going to drain. Also, I don’t know how much of that sink hole has settled inside that pipe. If we don’t do something then it’s going to continue to infiltrate in there and it’s going to plug that pipe off and then Veteran’s isn’t going to drain.”
DeLahr said he is going to meet with Iroquois Paving Corporation representatives to see what can be done. He said he would report back to the aldermen when he knows more.
In another matter, DeLahr said Robinson Engineering has been continuing the work on the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency project. He said the topography is completed and the engineers are now working on the design.
DeLahr said, too, that he is waiting on Insituform to tell him when sewer lining in the city can be done. “The plan is to clean the systems in November and line them in December,” he said.
He told the committee that his crews would be working on demolition of the old auxiliary building later this winter when other outside work is put on hold.