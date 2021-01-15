The Watseka public works committee heard about projects in the city at its Jan. 12 meeting.
Public works director Marvin DeLahr said Itsituform has been working on sewer lining on South Fifth Street and East Elm Street this week.
“We are holding n the other sections on Maple street and Locust and Mulberry ravine until we get the issues with the railroad resolved,” he said.
He said representatives from Robinson Engineering have been in contact with the railroad about the issues.
In December DeLahr reported to the committee that Insituform crews had found a section of a 24-inch pipe between Second Streeta nd the lift station that has an approximate two-and-a-half foot vertical drop in it. The dry is about 17 feet east of the manhole. He told the committee at that time that while the drop is not under the tracks, it is near the tracks and the railroad would have to be contacted.
Robinson representatives have said that they have not yet heard back from railroad officials about the matter.
DeLahr said, too, that the railroad has specific requirements, and a review will have to be completed, which can take 45 to 60 days, then a secondary review will have to be done, which is 90 to 120 days.
He said there are ways to get the process expedited, but those cost quite a bit of money with no guarantee that the work can proceed.
An expedited 15-day process can cost $5,000 and a five-day process can cost $10,000. “The problem with that is there is no guarantee that they will approve it,” he said.
He said because the pipe is so close to the railroad spur, the railroad is going to want constructional engineers to sign off on it and will want to see engineering plans for the project.
Just the engineering work for Robinson will cost $34,500, because of the railroad permit issues to work through. That includes surveying, soil borings, permitting and structural plans.
“The only way we are going to get that section of sewer lined is to jump through these hoops,” he said.
He said Insituform is working on other areas of town while the city works through these issues. “They understand what the problem is,” he said.
Alderman Dennis Cahoe said if the city takes a chance and does nothing, the whole thing could cave in and the situation would be much worse. It was agreed that DeLahr would contact Robinson to continue working on the issue.
DeLahr said the department’s 2009 Ford truck has been repaired by Central Body Repair. The John Deere backhoe is now in need of repair with the transmission pump and tires needing replaced and a coolant leak repaired. Estimated cost for the repairs is $11,000 to $12,000. He said Cahoe asked him to get costs of a new backhoe, which is about $120,000 from Martin Equipment. The old backhoe could be traded in and the first payment for the backhoe would not have to be done until 2022. The purchase was approved 8-0.
DeLahr told the committee that the public works crews have used the wood chipper to clear trees and brush at the Mulberry Street/Brown Street ravine.
The crews have also started clearing out dead trees in the ravine east of the wastewater treatment plant. The annual cleaning f the storm sewer catch basins has also been started throughout the city.
The main ditch on the east side of North Fourth Street has been a concern, he said. DeLahr got a proposal from Lavicka Works to do repairs and improvements to the retaining wall. The cost is about $30,000. It was decided to plan on doing the work when the weather is nicer and it would be in the next year’s budget.