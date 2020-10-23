The Watseka City Council’s code enforcement committee discussed the facade grant applications at Tuesday’s meeting.
Building inspector Eric Brandt said there have been several applications.
“We’ve got 10 applications in the past month,” he said.
The total dollar amount is $37,054.85. The council had set aside $50,000.
Alderman Dennis Cahoe said he questions the non-profit buildings being done at this time. He said he believes the businesses that pay taxes should be given first priority.
“I made the comment last meeting that anyone who wants to apply for this I’m all for it because I’m all for the clean up and trying to make it look better,” he said. “I think this has sort of gotten out of hand. I believe we need to take care of our local business and tax paying businesses first.”
The committee agreed to pass on the following applications to the full council: Chris Kotsiopoulos, $5,000; Fox Group CPA, $4,075; Baier Funeral Home, $5,000; All American Athletics, $3,582.85, LL U-Stor, $2,448, and Kingdon’s Home Center, $2,725.
Kotsiopoulos has done quite a bit of work to the building on Cherry Street, he said, and has more work to do.
Fox Group wants to do a concrete parking area and get a new sign, he said. Baier Funeral Home is planning tuck pointing work. All American Athletics and LL U-Stor are on the same piece of property, Brandt said. “They want to do signaled, a window awning and resurface the parking lot.”
Kingdon’s Home Center will be replacing gutters and soffit on the north side of the building as well as adding a fence on the north side of the dumpsters to block the view of the dumpsters from North Street.
The commercial property grant applications were approved by the committee with Alderman Don Miller abstaining.
Alderman Dave Mayotte said that the city can revisit awarding the grants to the churches that applied if no other businesses apply.
Miller said he asked about that last month and the city attorney said the grants are open to all businesses in the corporate limits when the city council expanded the area for the applications.
“We should have made this decision before we opened it up to the churches and stuff like that,” he said.
Alderman Darrin Rushbrook said that the council should set a date of when they will start considering the churches. The aldermen verbally agreed that after Jan. 1 would be that date.
In another matter, the aldermen heard from Bill Stanley, code enforcement officer, who talked about several citations he has had to issue. Sleepy’s Auto was issued a citation for junk mowers and other items on that property.