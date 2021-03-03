The Watseka Warriors defeated the Iroquois West Raiders in boys basketball 65-49 March 2 at Iroquois West.
“The Raiders were able to make a run in the 4th quarter to cut the deficit to 4 points; however Watseka knocked down back to back threes to secure the game in the final minutes,” wrote Zach Monk in an email.
Scoring for Iroquois West included: Jack McMillan, 18 pts, Ty Pankey, 9 pts, Cannon Leonard, 8 pts, Peyton Rhodes, 6 pts, Clayton Leonard, 4 pts, Lucas Frank, 2 pts, Ryan Tilstra, 2 pts.
For the Warriors, Jordan Schroeder had 15 points. Brayden Haines, Hunter Meyer, and Drew Wittenborn each had 9 points. Conner Curry contributed 8 points. Maddux Rigsby had four points.