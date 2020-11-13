The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is planning it’s Love Local “To Go” event Nov. 18.
This will be a drive by event in downtown Watseka. People will be handed a Love Local “To Go” bag as they stay inside their vehicle, while supplies last.
The bags will be filled with items for the family from local businesses.
Leaving one’s vehicle is up to each person and is not necessary if he or she does not feel comfortable doing so.
Social distancing measures will be observed.
The event will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the corner of Walnut and Third streets in Watseka.