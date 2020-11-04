Iroquois County voter turnout was at 78.76 percent in Tuesday’s General Election.
There were 14,087 cards cast of the 17,887 registered voters.
Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver said the day went pretty well.
“Things went smooth today,” she said. “Because of the new election law that was passed we had to be a universal polling place for every precinct in the county. Anyone (from around the county) could come to our office and vote.”
She said the clerk’s office staff took care of 31 people as the universal polling place. The office staff also took care of the grace period voting. “We had 134 people who came in. We had to register them, enter them into the system, update their address and go through the ballot process.”
The office staff has been busy the last few weeks as they also took care of the early voters.
Suver said because the early voting was heavy, she felt that the voter turnout would be more than 80 percent.
This was the first election Suver oversaw as county clerk. She has worked in the clerk’s office for 21 years, and took over the clerk’s position Sept. 11.
“I told everyone from the very beginning elections are my favorite thing. There were a couple of times that I doubted in this election that they were my favorite thing because of having to prepare for a COVID election.
“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) changed regulations late yesterday (Nov. 2) that allowed anyone that tested positive for COVID or was quarantined could go to a polling place,” she said.
During the election process there were several changes along the way. “It felt like every day we would get something new and we would have to adapt to it,” she said. “And we adapted very well.”
She said her staff worked hard and everyone pulled together and got the job done.
The election judges also worked hard, she said.
Iroquois County voters voted against the Illinois Allow for Graduated Income Tax Amendment question with 11,312 no votes to 2,394 yes votes.
Iroquois County voters also voted for the Trump/Pence Republican ticket for president, with 10,858 votes. Democrats Biden/Harris received 2,895 votes. Hawkins/Walker, the Green candidates, received 64 votes. LaRiva/Peltier received 4 votes; Carroll/Patel received 24 votes and Jorgensen/Cohen received 146 votes. There were 20 write-in votes.
Mark C. Curran Jr, the Republican challenger for U.S. Senator, received 10, 231 votes from Iroquois County voters. Richard J. Durbin, the Democratic incumbent, received 3,062. Willie L. Wilson received 274 votes, David F. Black, received 104 votes and Danny Malouf received 152 votes.
Incumbent Republican Congressman for U.S. 16 Congressional District, Adam Kinzinger, received 11,624 votes from Iroquois County voters. Democratic challenger Dani Brzozowski received 2,177 votes.
State Rep Thomas M. Bennett was unopposed and received 12,586 votes in Iroquois County.
For county races, most all were unopposed. Suver received 12,524 votes for county clerk. Lisa K. Hines received 12,589 votes for circuit clerk. Jim Devine received 12, 266 votes for state’s attorney. William M. Cheatum received 12,566 votes for coroner.
Aaron Hird received 254 votes for Vermilion regional superintendent two-year unexpired term.
For Iroquois County Board District 1 the votes were: Chad A. McGinnis, 2,788, Michael McTaggart, 2,293.
For Iroquois County Baord District 2 the votes were: Barbara Offill, 2,465 votes, Ernest Curtis, 2,242 votes, David H. Penny, 2,031 votes, Paula Rossow, 843 votes.
For Iroquois County Board District 3 the votes were: Thomas Lynch, 2,783 votes, Charles R. Alt, 2,373 votes.
For Iroquois County Board District 4 the votes were: Kevin W. Bohlmann, 2,242 votes, Sherry Johnson, 2,096 votes, and Kevin Coughenour, 2,012 votes.
For the Erickson vacancy in the 21st Judicial Circuit, Iroquois County voters cast 10,717 votes for William S. Dickenson and 2,544 votes for Kenneth Wright.
For the Kick vacancy in the 21st Judicial Circuit, Iroquois County voters cast 12,249 votes for Lindsay Parkhurst.
For the Kinzer vacancy in the 21st Judicial Circuit, Iroquois County voters cast 12,318 votes for Michael C. Sabol.
On the question of whether or not to retain Justice Kilbride, Iroquois County voters cast 6,707 votes yes and 6,148 votes no.
On the question of whether or not to retain Judge McDade, Iroquois County voters cast 9,582 yes votes and 2,691 no votes.
On the question of whether or not to retain Judge Albrecht, Iroquois County voters cast 9.712 yes votes and 2,606 no votes.
On the Cissna Park Fire question, 729 voters said yes and 256 voters said no.