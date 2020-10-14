Volunteer Services in Watseka is encouraging people to make an appointment to talk about Medicare enrollment.
Medicare open enrollment is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, according to information from Volunteer Services.
Annually people can review their prescription drug plan or their advantage plan for the following year. There is a lot of paperwork that the plan mails to people which needs to be checked to see if the copays for prescription drugs are charging, if the pharmacy is still in network, or to see what the premiums are for the coming year.
Senior Health Insurance Program (S.H.I.P.) counselors at Volunteer Services in Watseka can help people get through the paperwork. Those who need to make an appointment may do so by calling 815-432-5785.
Volunteer Services is a 501 (3) c not for profit agency. There are two new Cares Act tax laws this year. One is the University Deduction which gives up to $300 per person for tax filers using the standard deduction and the the other raises the charitable gift giving deduction cap for those who itemize to 100 percent.