The Crescent City town board met Monday, Feb. 1, with Mayor Mark Rabe calling the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m. Cathy Christensen, clerk, took roll call with the following trustees responding: Jim Sorensen, Kim Rabe, Steve Carley, Dennis Ritzma and Joe Belott. Also attending were Emily Schunke of the Crescent-Iroquois Foundation, treasurer Carolyn Rapp and village maintenance engineer Al Johnson.
Ms. Schunke gave the board an update on some of the costs needed to get Crescent-Iroquois High School to the point it can be open to the public (such as renting out the gym). She said many of the estimated costs had been much higher but with new estimates, it will take less money to get some of the repairs done. The CI Foundation has received certification from the state it is a 501(c)3 (non-profit) group. Though she is still waiting on a quote for liability insurance, the committee has received a certificate of occupancy.
Al Johnson said the plan to remove the Christmas lights had to be rescheduled due to the weather so they will be removed as soon as the weather clears. There was a question of whether or not the Crescent City Historical Society's banners needed to be put up as decorations were taken down but it was thought to be better to put them up before Memorial Day and leave them through Labor Day. Christensen and Belott are looking into new decorations for the village but they will need to get info from Johnson to complete the search for new decorations.
Johnson noted he had trouble getting the new truck started but had set it up to trickle charge. He had gotten the snowplowing completed. It was motioned and approved for Johnson to purchase new planter barrels for the village.
In the absence of Jared Morgan, Christensen read the ERH work report for January: Collected and analyzed all required samples and submitted monthly operating reports, serviced equipment, responded to JULIE locate requests, cleaned the chlorine injector at the water plant, and repaired a water main break at South and Church streets.
Minutes of the January 4 meeting were read and approved.
Rapp noted the village has a CD due to renew in February but she has no idea what the interest rate may be. It was noted on her village report, one of the amounts included a monthly fee plus the fee of having a water line bored under the highway. Almost all water bills are paid with just three being reduced with scheduled payments. The village report was then accepted. The community center treasurer's report was also presented and approved.
In new business, Mayor Rabe had spoken with someone about the new water meters and they have been ordered and should arrive soon. He and Rapp talked about a water bill program and the board voted to purchase the Red Line program. There were some questions as to the annual maintenance fee so Carolyn will get that info and share it with the board at the next meeting. In regards to the beaver dams along the ditch, those have been removed and it appears the beaver problem has ceased.
Mayor Rabe told the board the Fireball Festivl committee had met recently and voted to go forward with the event this year. It had been canceled last year but the committee plans to go on with the event this Fathers' Day weekend, June 18-20.
Bills were approved for payment.
The board adjourned just after 9 p.m. with the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, March 1.