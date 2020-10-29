A Veterans' Appreciation Breakfast will take place 8-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Cissna Park American Legion Home, 124 S. Second. The event is sponsored by Princess Wach-e-kee Chapter NSDAR in cooperation with Cissna Park American Legion Post 0527, Auxiliary and Sons of American Legion, with support from Thrivent action teams.
All area veterans and their spouses are invited to the breakfast, which will include biscuits and gravy, doughnuts and drinks. Safe indoor dining will be available, as well as carry-outs. Masks are recommended, as well as social distancing.
Due to the pandemic, no speaker or program will be presented.
This breakfast is a small way to thank area veterans for their services and sacrifices.
If you and your spouse would like to attend, an email or phone call would be appreciated (but not required) so the group can get an idea of how many will attend. Emails can be sent to nitabenner@hotmail.com and calls can be directed to 815-889-4430.