Executive Session
November 10, 2020
An executive session was held at 5:30 p.m. to discuss job performance evaluations of individual employees per I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b). All members were present. No decisions were voted on at this session.
6:00 p.m. November 10, 2020
Regular Meeting
All board members present.
Ken Smith called the meeting to order and asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting; Mark Rusk made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Troy Finley 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• Water leak repaired on W. Washington.
• Metering has been installed at Parks.
• Leaf pickup is ongoing.
• Hydrant flushing to begin 11-16-20.
Wastewater
• Wasting valve and actuator installed at plant.
• Removed and cleaned UV bulbs for storage.
• Received skimmer pipe will be installing.
• Poured concrete pad for UV shed.
Electrical
• Installed new service to 310 S. Columbia.
• Installed new service to 207 S. Sterling Ave.
• Tower Christmas tree maintenance complete.
• Banner removal and light install to begin next week.
• Awaiting pricing for switchgear.
Projects
• CCMG 2020-2 application submitted to INDOT
Request(s)
• Town Manager:
o Dodge 5500: January $67,452.00
• Looking for a 2020
o Ford F-550: January $67,761.00
Mr. Scott also mentioned they are waiting to hear from IDEM on wastewater testing.
Mike Booe said Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission (VRC) may be able to pay for switchgear. Once a switchgear is approved and ordered, Jeff Lowe, electrical superintendent, and IMPA will decide location of the switchgear.
Mr. Scott is getting pricing on 8” water pipe extension in TIF area.
Mark Rusk made a motion to purchase new town truck with steel bed for $67,452 from York Chrysler Dodge, Troy Finley 2nd with unanimous approval. Mr. Scott will order the truck.
Mr. Scott asked the council about the silhouettes that Veedersburg Redevelopment Association (VRA) would like to put up. The silhouettes were purchased with grant money awarded to the VRA to improve windows downtown.
Ed Wurtsbaugh – Town Marshal
Quote on new fire department radios, extra rugged: $30,442.68; and quote for police radios: $20,933.42; prices may be less if they accept trade-ins – Mrs. Allen will see if there is enough funding from Indiana Finance Authority CARES Act reimbursements.
Prosecutor may have funding for police body cameras.
Status of shotgun order: Remington filed bankruptcy, will not receive shotgun – Officer Wurtsbaugh went to Illiana Firearms in Covington to see about trading in 6 old shotguns for 3 new Benelli shotguns.
Need 5-day notice served to residents at 505 W. 2nd St. due to health violation
Carr’s Body Shop fixed tire leak on police Charger.
David Leek – resident
Asked council about trucks and cars sitting in the yard of a home on S. Main St. – Officer Wurtsbaugh will check on it.
Asked council about status of a home that burnt on Washington St. a while ago – will have to speak with town attorney.
Mike Booe mentioned that there is trash at a home on Mill St. that needs cleaned. Mr. Booe also recommended having a 2nd clean-up day during the fall to help with cleaning up the town. Mr. Booe also gave an updated on KJG’s progress on the Depot.
Tom Harrison supports a 2nd clean-up day in the fall.
Troy Finley made a motion to approve the salary ordinance for 2021, Mark Rusk 2nd with unanimous approval.
Kristin Allen let the council know that Amy Miller of Cornerstone Grant Administrators, along with Eric Smith of HWC Engineering, would like to attend the December 8th council meeting to have a public hearing on wastewater planning study; and Amy Miller said she would be able to help the town with future grants from OCRA.
Mrs. Allen also notified the council that a resident came into the utility office complaining of someone living in a camper on a neighboring property and asked about the clean-up of a house fire on Walnut St. – Council will have to look at ordinances and talk to zoning administrator to see about camper; and said the owner of the house that burnt is working with insurance and will be restoring home.
Ken Smith asked for a motion to approve the bills as presented; Mark Rusk made a motion to approve the bills as presented, Mike Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the Town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.
Town Council signed the approved minutes of the previous meeting and signed the Docket.
Meeting Adjourned.
November 24, 2020