The Unit 9 School Board seated new board members, elected new officers and conducted other business related to reorganization of the board after the consolidated election.
The board meet April 22 at the unit office.
Amy Daniels, Gina Greene and Rusty Maulding took the oath of office.
All officers of the board were approved unanimously, with each of the nominees abstaining for their specific office vote.
Brittany Cluver is the new board president, with Rusty Maulding as vice president. Gina Greene is the secretary.
The board will continue to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, with the remainder of the year dates as: May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19 Nov. 16, Dec. 14, Jan. 18, March 15, April 19 and May 17.
The board also approved Pam Verkler as Unit 9 treasurer, Connie Breeling and Pam Ely as Unit 9 recording secretaries and Ely as Unit 9 IMRF authorized agent.
The new board committees were also assigned. Those committee assignments are until April of 2023.
They include (first person listed is chairperson):
Policy — Gina Greene, Sarah Combes, Rebecca Wittenborn
Buildings, Grounds and Transportation — Rusty Maulding, Kirk McTaggart, Rebecca Wittenborn
Finance — Brittany Cluver, Rusty Maulding, Amy Daniels
Education and technology — Kirk McTaggart, Gina Greene, Brittany Cluver
Community Involvement — Rebecca Wittenborn, Amy Daniels, Sarah Combes
Cluver is also the Unit 9 representative for the Iroquois Special Education Association board. Greene will represent the board on the Unit 9 Academic Foundation. Wittenborn is an alternate to the board.
In other action, the board approved requests from Watseka Youth Football and Watseka Girls Summer Softball leagues to use the Unit 9 grounds as needed and approved an agreement between Unit 9 and the Donovan Unit 3 district for transportation to the Kankakee Area Career Center for 2021-22. The IESA application for membership for 2021-22 was approved and the registration fees for 2021-22 were also approved.
After the executive session to discuss personnel, the board approved Travis Findlay as Watseka Community High School principal, Robyn Butler as an art teacher, Amber Findlay as a first-grade teacher, Hunter Bohlmann as a fifth-grade teacher, and Tricia Shephard as a district bookkeeper/payroll clerk.
A contract for Jeff Perzee was approved as Glenn Raymond School principal and a contract for Kevin Mike was approved as WCHS assistant principal.
Retirements for RaDonna Hasselbring, Darin Hartman and Amy Portwood were approved. They will retire at the end of the 2024-25 school year.
Also approved was the resignation of Maggie LaBelle as WCHS cheerleading coach.