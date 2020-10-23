The Unit 9 School Board met Tuesday night at the unit office.
The board approved some staff changes.
The resignation of Kathy Lawrence as Glenn Raymond School secretary was approved. The board approved employing Kathleen Grazis in that position.
Also approved was extending the contract for Amy Portwood as GRS counselor, and hiring Lana Jones as a bus driver.
The superintendent was approved to seek mowing bids. The non-certified employee handbook, and the elementary, GRS and WCHS handbooks were approved for 2020-21.
Finally, the school board also approved the Watseka Multi-Jurisdictional Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. Board president James Bruns said the school district was one of the entities that worked with the city on the plan.