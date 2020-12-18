The Unit 9 School Board heard about 2021 capital improvement projects at the Dec. 15 meeting.
Robert Zummalen gave an update on three projects.
One is the domestic water lines and valve replacement at the high school.
“It’s in the basement area or the boiler room,” he said. “These domestic water lines are original 1945 when the building was built, so the whole 1945 part of the building has all those old galvanized water lines.
“In original capital improvement plan, we have about $600,000 to replace all domestic water lines and sanitary sewers. In taking with the buildings and grounds committee, we devised a way where we can cut that down where we can just get a small portion of that done so we can put new valves on so we can actually shut the water off to the building. Right now we cannot shut the water off to that building, so if there’s a water main break, there’s a four-inch water line we cannot shut off. We have to call the city and get it shut off at the street.”
He said they got proposals in November. Precision Piping in Kankakee presented a proposal of $17.952.
A new water meter will be installed also, he said. That will cost a little more than $3,000, Zummallen said, but in talks with city officials, the city and school district will split those costs. The Unit 9 portion will be $1,572.
Zummallen said there was $45,000 budgeted for this project, and it will come in at around $20,000.
Another project is replacing the high school running track.
Zummallen said the budget was originally $125,000 to replace the track in its entirety.
The low bid as $121,000 to replace in its completely. An alternate to that cost was a to add a structural spray to the track, which he said will add structural integrity to the track and make it last at least five years longer.
The track was built in 2001. In 2012 it was resurfaced with a structural spray which has lasted until today.
The added spray is $40,000, he said, but to spray it and not do the replacement of the track, the cost is $84,000.
Zummallen said there are not many companies who do the work needed on the track. The company who gave these costs is the same one that did the original work.
The board approved both of these projects.
The board also approved adding an elevator to the high school.
Zummallen said this project is very preliminary. The architect is working on the design. The budget is about $250,000. “We are actually doing soil borings next week,” he said.
The bids are anticipated to be presented at the March board meeting, he said. It is hoped the elevator will be operational by fall of 2021, but Zummallen said the finalizing of the project might postpone that somewhat.
The elevator is going to go where the old gym west door was. This was the most cost efficient way, Zummallen said.
The board also hears from Dr. Gregg Murphy, IKAN regional superintendent, about the process of possibly closing Nettie Davis School.
“There’s several scenarios there,” he said. “The board always has the ability to look at a property they own and deem whether it is surplus or not. That’s what we see in many districts. When you have a building that isn’t used to what is deemed surplus, you have the ability to sell it at auction or transfer it.”
He said Nettie Davis is in a flood plain and has had significant issues. “You’re very good at knowing how to mitigate some of the risk as a district,” he said, noting that because Watseka floods, the district knows how to plan for the flooding.
“Repeat flooding on a building, though, creates issues,” he said. “Each time we go through a building we are looking very closely to know what is there.”
Murphy said should a building be condemned, it starts with the regional office and then goes to the state, who sends in a structural engineer. The state health department also has to sign off on it. “There’s two different avenues going on,” he said.
There are some funds available, Murphy said, but it would depend on how the district proceeds.