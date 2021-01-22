The Unit 9 School Board took care of several issues at its Jan. 19 meeting.
The board approved an agreement with Dulany Consulting to provide website design services.
Several board members expressed approval that the services are needed. The proposal was approved 7-0./
The board also approved a survey proposal from Piggush Engineering for $9,930. The proper elevation of the building is needed, board president James Bruns said. That was approved 7-0.
The board heard about the science curriculum.
“We currently have three science teachers but Mr. (Rich) Dickte only teaches two periods of science. He has anatomy and kinesiology and forensics. The rest of his day is spent eating PE and doing lunch duty, so it’s not a real good use of his talents. Miss Sterrenberg teaches five biology classes. We can combine those five and Mr. Dickte’s two that he currently teaches and that’s seven periods.
“Next year more than likely with the junior high coming over, whether that’s sixth, seventh and eighth, or seventh and eighth, we will have to shift to shift to a nine period teaching day which is eight teaching periods. Right now we only have seven. That opens up another period. Mr. Dickte can then teach the ecology and environmental science. We’re really not losing anything,” said Principal Carolyn Short.
She the class sizes ebb and flow each year depending upon the interest the students have each year. She gave the example that a class might have 14 students and with this system the class size might go to 17 students.
Students at Watseka Community High School are required to take three years of science.
In the superintendent report, Dr. David Andriano said that the Recognition of Excellence this month goes to Kevin Mike for “going above and beyond for Iroquois County Community Unit 9.”
Andriano said Mikuce went “above and beyond in not only covering various buildings due to COVID-10, he has embraced stepping into the role and kept lines of communication open as a liaison between administration and staff. It is comforting to to know Mr. Mikuce can step into any building as a team player for our administrative duties without reservation or hesitation and keep our district vision and goals a priority.”
Andriano tries to recognize someone each month.
In other action the board approved a retirement letter from Barry Bauer for the end of the 2024-25 school year, and approved a salary increase for Kristyn Orr retroactive to 90 days after the beginning of the school year.