The meeting minutes from the Dec. 17 buildings, grounds and transportation committee were distributed in the board minutes. The board approved the minutes 7-0. Board member Rusty Maulding said the Federal Emergency Management Agency grant has moved on from Illinois Emergency Management Agency to FEMA. “That could become our significant match source, so we’re on track,” he said.
That grant is a 75 percent matching grant, he said.
From the Dec. 17 minutes with regard to the Building Resiliant Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program grant, “this is a pre-disaster program that focuses on ensuring communities alleviate identified natural disaster weaknesses before the disaster strikes.
“This grant is substantial. It is a 75 percent FEMA 25 percent Unit 9 grant with the FEMA match up to $50 million. If approved, this would get us to a $66.67 million project to close Nettie, GRS and Unit office (excluding bus barn). Our current estimate for this project is $17,125,000 which includes demolition of Nettie Davis, but would not be paid for from this grant. We feel confident that should we receive this grant, we can make accommodations that would not significantly impact the overall project and we would have our need match to make it a reality. This would alleviate the need for state funding. It is thought though, that it would not exclude state funding as part of the Unit 9 match.
“FEMA grants first are reviewed by IEMA. The stat extended their deadline to Dec. 31, 2020, to allow us to complete our application as it would have been another year before we could do so again. Robert Zummallen and Bridgett Wakefield from Reifsteck Reid spent many house putting this grant together and the committee gave its blessing to move forward understanding there would be an administrative expense to make this happen.”
IEMA had to approve the grant by Jan. 15 and then pass it on to FEMA. “Traditionally, FEMA will give a tentative approval in June. Generally t his means things are in order and funds are available but thee are some particulars to work out. Final approval is typical by October 2021 if approved. The grant then must be spent within three years.”
According to the minutes, the committee suggested the board direct Reifsteck Reid to ”move the design process forward this spring with construction documents being developed over the summer. This expense can be paid for out of the grant if we are awarded the grant. The expenses in the spring will be for direct interaction with the Unit 9 employees in developing the guts of the building. Through those interactions, final configuration, flow, room sizes, furnishings and finishes can be developed. If we wait until October, we lose the summer of 2022 for construction as thee is not enough time to do the design work, get the construction docs prepared and let bids with enough lead time.
“Should Unit 9 be informed that we were not awarded the grant in June (the tentative approval step), we can pull the plug on the construction document phase of the project and limit our costs. It is thought that information from any meetings with Unit 9 employees will be relevant for couple years.”
The committee also recommended hiring an attorney that specializes in public works construction contracts, and if the project moves forward also contract with a construction manager. Project completion timelines have only been broadly discussed, according to the minutes. IF the BRIC grant is secured and the referendum question that will be on the April ballot for the $17-plus million pass, groundbreaking could be in the spring of 2022 and the new building ready for class in the fall of 2023, with the renovation work complete on the existing high school building by fall of 2024 or fall of 2025.