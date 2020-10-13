Two people were killed in an early morning accident on Interstate 57 at milepost 266 in Iroquois County.
A three-week old infant from Beaverville was airlifted with life-threatening injuries in the accident that happened at 12:53 a.m. Oct. 13. According to Illinois State Police, a 26-year-old man from Onarga and a 21-year-old woman from Pembroke Township were both killed in the accident.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2019 red Honda Civic driven by the man from Onarga was a southbound on Interstate 57 at milepost 266. For an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the center median and struck a 2010 tan Ford Fusion driven by Kenjuan S. Brown Jr., 19, Rantoul.
A 2020 white truck tractor semi-trailer driven by Jose C. Aguilar, 33, Eagle Pass, Texas, was northbound and struck the Ford Fusion, causing two back seat passengers to be ejected. The Pembroke Township woman was a passenger in the Ford Fusion. Both she and the Onarga man were pronounced deceased on scene by the Iroquois County coroner.
Brown and Aquilar were taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. A passenger in the Ford Fusion, Deandra M. Johnson, 21, Beavervill, was also taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.
The road was shut down for approximately eight hours for the accident investigation.