Two people were killed and a third was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a two0-vehicle accident on Illinois 49 at E 1000 N Road near Woodworth June 4.
According to Illinois State Police reports, the accident occurred at 6:26 p.m.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2001 tree Volvo XC70 driven by a 51-year-old male from Glendale Heights, was westbound on E 1000 N Road approaching Illinois 49.
A 2020 gray Dodge Charger driven by Rickey L. Lane, 40, Danville, was approaching the same intersection as he drove northbound on Illinois 49.
Police say for unknown reasons, the driver of the Volvo disobeying the stop sign and drove into the intersection where it was struck by the Charger. Both vehicles came to rest in the northwest ditch. The Charger became engulfed in flames.
The driver of the Volvo, unnamed at this time pending family notification, and the front seat passenger of the Charger, Farrah M. Johnson, 37, Danville, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Lane was transported to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Illinois 49 was shut down at 6:37 p.m. June 4 for the crash investigation and reopened at 12:10 a.m.
There is no further information at this time.