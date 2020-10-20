Watseka Girl Scout Troop 2529 has resumed meeting, with the older girls meeting separately from the younger members, and only meeting once per month. Both groups meet following the requirements put in place during the pandemic.
As of October 1, most of the members have moved up in their Girl Scout divisions. As of now, Cora Trumble is a Daisy; Jasmine Schroeder, Brooklynn Rabe, Quinn Butzow and Alana Skroko are Brownies; Payton Gowler is a Junior; first-year Cadettes are Sophie Deem, Cadence Schroeder, Madison Evetts, Siana Hernandez-Mendez, with Jade Maples being a second-year Cadet.
The older girls – juniors and cadets – planned to earn their Bronze awards by collecting cap bottles and then having them melted down by GreenTree Plastics to create benches. A fire hit the facility and it wasn't certain if their benches could be created so had to find an alternative project – they chose to create honey bee hot tubs. For that project the girls stained dowel rods, then sealed them to prevent rotting. They attached bottle caps in a staggered pattern, then they can be placed in gardens. The caps refill with rainwater (or can be refilled with a watering can) and the honey bees use them to collect water without risk of getting their wings wet.
It turned out the plastic facility was able to get the benches made so the girls were able to learn about honeybees as well as recycling. Eventually, the benches will be placed in the community where they can be enjoyed by the general public.
The Daisy members worked hard the past two meetings to earn their petal patches before moving up as Brownies. At their first meeting as Brownies, Sophie Deem led a program about philanthropists. She told the group a philanthropist is someone who gives to people who are in need. She talked about “needs versus wants” and asked the girls for ideas on how they can help others, especially during the pandemic.
Leader Brittney Schroeder then talked about artist George Seurat, who is famous for creating artwork made by using dots. Up close the artwork doesn't look very good but when you see it from a distance it is beautiful. The scouts then used their markers to create a fall scene. As a home project, the girls were asked to collect a couple leaves and use crayons to make a rubbing.