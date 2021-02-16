CRESCENT CITY, ILLINOIS — According to Gene May, owner/operator of Central Illinois Disposal and Recycling, Crescent City’s townwide recycling program will take place this Thursday, Feb. 18, as scheduled. Those who participate need to have their recyclables to the curbside by 7 a.m. If weather changes, such as another storm or blowing winds, the program will be canceled for that day.
Central Illinois Disposal and Recycling, the company which handles the village’s weekly garbage pick-up, provides this service free to residents. The items accepted are newspapers (which must be bagged and kept dry), aluminum cans, Nos. 1 and 2 plastics, and tin cans. Cans and plastics should be rinsed out, flattened if possible, and bagged separately. If clear or recycle bags cannot be used, white bags are acceptable but they need to be marked with the items inside.