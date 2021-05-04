The town board of Crescent City met at 7 p.m. Monday, May 3 at city hall. Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order with clerk Cathy Christensen taking roll call. Present were Kim Rabe, Joe Belott, Jim Sorensen, Steve Carley, Dennis Ritzma and Scott Dirks. Also present were Al Johnson, village maintenance engineer, and Carolyn Rapp, treasurer.
Minutes of the April meeting were approved.
An ERH representative was not present but Christensen read the monthly report: required samples were collected, analyzed and submitted, equipment was serviced, JULIE locate requests were responded to, and 13 water meter installations were begun. Sean McBride had contacted trustee Belott before the meeting and explained the delay in meter installations. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the installation of new water meters was delayed the past month but it is hoped to get back up to speed soon.
Johnson showed the board a framed 1960's map of Crescent City, given by Bill Weakley. He talked to the board about the doors at the maintenance building and explained he had gotten more information on the bid specs. The doors are a CHI brand, the opener will be 1-horsepower, the R-value is 13.9, and there is bluetooth capability. He noted flags will be displayed along Route 24 before Memorial Day, then removed after Labor Day. He said there are three dead trees in the park area along the highway and asked if they be removed. He has an area on Albrecht Lane where it is difficult to get some of the mowing done due to the area being used for parking.
He said several residents have been putting out large appliances and furniture, which he has been removing, but sometimes there is just too much. To ease this problem, residents are advised they should take what items they can to the dumpster on their own; if they have items they cannot move themselves, they should contact Mayor Rabe (815-383-4915) to arrange assistance. The dump is open 9 a.m. to 12 noon every Saturday; residents can also contact any trustee to get a key throughout the week to take their items to the dump.
Rapp presented her two reports and noted there is one residence from which she needs a meter reading. The board advised her to go back and use the yearly average so the billing can be completed. She explained the bills for the new water system had been received and noted a laser printer is required. The board then approved both the village and community center reports.
The board discussed the bid for village street maintenance, then gave its approval. Crack repair, spray patching and street repair will be done on several village avenues. The board discussed the expansion of the beer garden at The Depot, which was approved by a vote of 4-2. The village attorney will draw up a contract with specific stipulations explained. Over Fathers' Day weekend, Blondie's and The Depot will host a parking lot celebration. This will require the parking lot in front of the business mall to be closed. This event was also approved by the board.
Mayor Rabe said the next five trees for replacement planting will be purchased soon. Any resident who had a tree or trees removed from their premises can have replacement(s) provided by the village but they need to contact him at the above-listed number. The flag pole by the memorial site will be moved so the flag will not get caught in the trees. He asked the board if they would consider the possibility of obtaining renewable energy sources, such as solar panels or wind turbines.
Each board member received a copy of the Annual Tax Levy ordinance so some discussion took place on that; the ordinance will be voted on at the next meeting. The board voted to accept the bid from Victor's Doors 1, Inc., of St. Anne, for new doors for the maintenance building.
Christensen shared some complaints which included cluttered areas and abandoned vehicles. Letters will be sent to landowners asking them to clean up the problem areas.
Bills were approved for payment.
The meeting adjourned at 9:22 p.m., with the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, June 7 at city hall.