A Memphis, Tennessee, man is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges after a shots fired incident on Interstate 57 Friday near Gilman.
According to Illinois State Police reports, the incident happened at 3:10 p.m. March 19. A male victim reported his vehicle was shot at on Interstate 47 near milepost 283. The victim said the driver of a black Nissan pointed a firearm at his vehicle and fired at least one round as they were traveling north on Interstate 57. The victim was not injured and his vehicle was not struck by gunfire.
At 3:30 p.m. District 21 troopers located a black Nissan that matched the description of the suspect vehicle at milepost 318. The Nissan exited Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 327 and troopers stopped it at a nearby gas station.
During the investigation, troopers identified the driver of the Nissa as Dieon X. Kerr, 31, Memphis. and the passenger as Jessica B. Fields, 31, Memphis. A one-year-old male was also a passenger in the Nissan.
Kerr was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use/possession of a firearm by a felon, child endangerment and driving while license suspended. Fields was charged with child endangerment.
On March 19, the Iroquois County State's Attorney's Office approved one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1 felony), one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4 felony), and one count of unlawful use/possession of a firearm by a felon (Class 3 felony) against Kerr. Additionally, Kerr was charged with driving while license suspended (Class A misdemeanor) and child
endangerment (Class A misdemeanor). Kerr remains in custody at the Iroquois County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
Fields was charged with one count of child endangerment (Class A misdemeanor) and was released on a recognizance bond. There is no further information available at this time.