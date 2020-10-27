30 years

Shane Dittrich, owner and CEO of T&D Metal Products, presents Mary Lareau with her 30-year service award.

Employees at T&D Metal in Watseka were honored recently for their years of service through 2019, according to information provided by the company.

While the company usually has a large gathering with a meal and entertainment for all of the employees, because of COVID-19 this year that could not happen.

Awards were still presented to the employees this year.

Mary Lareau was specially honored for her 30 years of service. She received $1,500.

Other employees receiving honors include:

Two-years - T&D jacket: Mathew Floyd, Joe, Grutzius, Mike Wentzel, Stephanie Cahoe, Eva Garcia, Jacob Turak, David Tolbert Jr., Dan Smith, Darrin Crook and Steve Robinson.

Five years - $250: Lincoln Saak, Andre Ries, Michael Yates, Karla Yates, Alan Woodworth, Joe Chouinard and Maria Solorzano.

Ten years - $500: Steve Huggins and Darrell Floyd.

Twenty years - $1,000: Kyle Strassenburg and Ed Bielanski.

