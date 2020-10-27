Employees at T&D Metal in Watseka were honored recently for their years of service through 2019, according to information provided by the company.
While the company usually has a large gathering with a meal and entertainment for all of the employees, because of COVID-19 this year that could not happen.
Awards were still presented to the employees this year.
Mary Lareau was specially honored for her 30 years of service. She received $1,500.
Other employees receiving honors include:
Two-years - T&D jacket: Mathew Floyd, Joe, Grutzius, Mike Wentzel, Stephanie Cahoe, Eva Garcia, Jacob Turak, David Tolbert Jr., Dan Smith, Darrin Crook and Steve Robinson.
Five years - $250: Lincoln Saak, Andre Ries, Michael Yates, Karla Yates, Alan Woodworth, Joe Chouinard and Maria Solorzano.
Ten years - $500: Steve Huggins and Darrell Floyd.
Twenty years - $1,000: Kyle Strassenburg and Ed Bielanski.