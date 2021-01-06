It's a new year so the Watseka Area Food Pantry has released a new list of suggestions for monthly donations. The past year, the food pantry helped serve more than 1,150 families in Iroquois County, so donations are vital to the service the pantry provides.
Though somewhat late, the suggestions for January include soups, such as chicken noodle, tomato or vegetable; although, any canned soups or soup mixes/starters will be accepted. There's nothing like a good hot cup of soup to warm up a person in the January weather!
Watseka Area Food Pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301South Fourth. It can be accessed by using the alleyway on the south side of the church. The entry is located under the canopy and once inside there’s a sign designating the pantry.
If an individual or family is in need of food pantry items, they must call between 9-11 a.m. the day they would like to get the items. The number to call is 815-432-0122 but callers are asked to be patient as there is no answering service and it may take some time for a volunteer to get to the phone. Up to eight clients can be served each day, and clients must wait at least eight weeks between visits. The Watseka Area Food Pantry serves families throughout the county.
Other donations are always accepted, and these may include any canned foods, such as meats, vegetables and fruits; paper products, including paper towels, napkins, paper plates; cleaning supplies, laundry supplies, and other food mixes, whether boxed, canned or bagged. It is asked food items be in unopened/undamaged packages and not have passed their use-by dates.
If you would like to donate food items, please call ahead to 815-432-0122 so workers will be available to assist in receiving the donations. Although calling ahead isn't mandatory, it is very helpful in arranging workers being available. Monetary donations are always accepted and are used to purchase needed items. Monetary donations can be mailed to: Watseka Area Food Pantry, 301 S. Fourth, Watseka, Illinois, 60970.
Watseka Area Food Pantry staff appreciate all who have donated in the past so they can continue to help others.