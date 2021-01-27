For February, the suggested donations for the Watseka Area Food Pantry are mac and cheese or augratin potatoes. The food pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth.
These, of course, are not the only donations the food pantry will accept. Any foods which have not surpassed their use-by date are accepted, along with monetary donations or donations of cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products and cooking staples.
The food pantry can be accessed by using the alleyway on the south side of the church. The entry is located under the canopy and once inside there’s a sign designating the pantry.
If an individual or family is in need of food pantry items, they must call between 9-11 a.m. the day they would like to get the items. The number to call is 815-432-0122 but callers are asked to be patient as there is no answering service and it may take some time for a volunteer to get to the phone. Up to eight clients can be served each day, and clients must wait at least eight weeks between visits. The Watseka Area Food Pantry serves families throughout the county.
If you would like to donate food items, please call ahead to 815-432-0122 so workers will be available to assist in receiving the donations. Although calling ahead isn't mandatory, it is very helpful in arranging workers being available. Monetary donations are always accepted and are used to purchase needed items. Monetary donations can be mailed to: Watseka Area Food Pantry, 301 S. Fourth, Watseka, IL 60970.