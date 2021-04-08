Farm Credit Illinois named 29 high school seniors as agriculture scholarship recipients and awarded 50 community improvement grants to FFA chapters and 4-H clubs in central and southern Illinois, according to information from the company.
AGRICULTURE SCHOLARS
A total of $58,000 in scholarships was awarded to high school seniors pursuing agriculture-related majors and careers. Each of the 29 recipients received a $2,000 agriculture scholarship.
Scholarship selections are based on a combination of academic achievement, participation and leadership in school and community organizations, and the applicant’s commitment to an agricultural career.
“Farm Credit Illinois scholars represent tomorrow’s agricultural leaders,” says Rod Stoll, vice president of marketplace engagement for FCI. “Investing in their education today – on behalf of our cooperative members – will help positively shape the future of the industry and Rural America.”
The following students were selected to receive a 2021 Farm Credit agriculture scholarship locally include:
Rachel Ash of Onarga (Iroquois County) will graduate from Iroquois West High School and enroll in the Parkland Pathways program before transferring to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study agricultural communications. Rachel’s parents are Joe and Katie Ash.
Taylor Talbert of Onarga (Iroquois County) will graduate from Iroquois West High School and attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study agricultural communications with a focus in advertising. Taylor’s parents are Timothy and Anna Talbert.
COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT GRANTS
4-H clubs and FFA chapters throughout central and southern Illinois will implement valuable improvement projects in their communities with help from grants provided by Farm Credit Illinois. FCI awarded $500 grants to 50 4-H clubs and FFA chapters to deliver projects that will make their local communities better places to live.
“FFA and 4-H members inspire Farm Credit each year by eagerly serving their communities,” says Rod Stoll, vice president of marketplace engagement for FCI. “We are grateful to team-up with youth organizations investing in the future of their hometowns.”
The 4-H club and FFA chapter grant recipients will complete the following projects. Locally that includes:
Donovan FFA Chapter (Iroquois County): Renovate Donovan Park concession stand.
Salt Fork FFA Chapter (Vermilion County): Create a community garden at Catlin Township Library.
Projects may be delayed or subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.