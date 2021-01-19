Twenty students had perfect attendance for the second quarter at Crescent City Grade School. On Tuesday, school manager Rachel Pueschell and district manager Tori Legan awarded those students with certificates.
Students who had perfect attendance were: Elizabeth Cahoe, Ava Grabow and Henry Bull, first grade; Annabeth Rippe, Quinn Butzow, Rylie Brown and Brooklynn Rabe, second grade; and Gavin Kollmann, Sophie Mohler, Kaysen Medina, Lilyan Drawdy, Jacob Quick, Jude Johnson and Trevor Martin, third grade.
Others with perfect attendance were: Ellie Rabe and Skyler Norder, fifth grade; Danica Lemenager and Seth Dirks, sixth grade; Liliana Sorensen, seventh grade; and Luke Albers, eighth grade.