Recently, the students at CCGS who had perfect attendance for the second quarter were recognized. In the front row are (left to right): Jude Johnson, Sophia Mohler, Lilyan Drawdy, Brooklynn Rabe, Ava Grabow, Rylie Brown and Quinn Butzow. In the back are Luke Albers, Lili Sorensen, Danica Lemenager, Seth Dirks, Ellie Rabe, Skyler Norder, Jacob Quick, Kaysen Medina, Trevor Martin and Gavin Kollmann. Not pictured are Elizabeth Cahoe, Annabeth Rippe and Henry Bull.

 Photo contributed

Twenty students had perfect attendance for the second quarter at Crescent City Grade School. On Tuesday, school manager Rachel Pueschell and district manager Tori Legan awarded those students with certificates.

Students who had perfect attendance were: Elizabeth Cahoe, Ava Grabow and Henry Bull, first grade; Annabeth Rippe, Quinn Butzow, Rylie Brown and Brooklynn Rabe, second grade; and Gavin Kollmann, Sophie Mohler, Kaysen Medina, Lilyan Drawdy, Jacob Quick, Jude Johnson and Trevor Martin, third grade.

Others with perfect attendance were: Ellie Rabe and Skyler Norder, fifth grade; Danica Lemenager and Seth Dirks, sixth grade; Liliana Sorensen, seventh grade; and Luke Albers, eighth grade.

