Jane Daniels, math and science instructor for Crescent City Grade School's junior high, recently assigned her life science students to construct a DNA model. The requirements were to use any material they wanted, illustrating the base pairs. The base pairs had to be labeled and color coordinated showing the sugar and phosphate backbone and the correct pentagon shape of the deoxyribose backbone.
But one student - 8th grader Hannah Kollmann – went a bit beyond the norm and turned in a DNA model made of materials found on her family's farm. Not only that, but she had to learn to weld in order to put the materials together for the model.
Classmate Lauren Janssen conducted an at-school interview with Hannah regarding her impressive project.
Lauren: “What materials did you use to make it?”
Hannah: “Combine pulley, rebar, nuts and I used gray spray paint.”
Lauren: “What tools did you use to make the model?”
Hannah: “Wire welder, grinder and locking pliers.”
Lauren: “How did you make it?”
Hannah: “First, I grinded the rebar, then I set the tractor exhaust pipe on the base, and then I marked out the place to weld the rebar. Next I grinded the base ... I placed the poles down and welded them to the base. Then, with a torch and my Dad's (Tim Kollmann) help, I heated the rebar up and we rolled it around the pipe. Next I put the nuts on the structure and tack welded them onto the rebar with lock pliers holding them on. When I was done with that we put the leftover rebar with a nut on them and put them in between the nuts on the rebar which is connected to the base. Then I tack welded them together. After that I put a coat of primer on and after that was dry I put one coat of gray spray paint on.”
Lauren: “Who helped you?”
Hannah: “My father.”
Lauren: “How long did it take you to make it?”
Hannah: “Three and one-half hours.”
Mrs. Daniels shared how Hannah had asked her, “ … when you say any materials, does that include metal? I would like to weld my model.” Mrs. Daniels noted she was quick to agree and very intrigued. The teacher and student had discussed the importance of coloring the base pairs of nucleotides (A) adenine with (T) thiamine and (G) guanine with (C) cytosine. Mrs. Daniels said, “Hannah was enthusiastic as she explained how she was going to spray paint her model to show these relationships.”
Mrs. Daniels and Hannah's classmates were impressed with the extra work she did to create her model. All the models the students completed were created in great detail from hard work.
Mrs. Daniels said, “I am thankful to have students that work hard and care about the quality of their projects. I noticed how excited all of the middle school students were to see her (Hannah's) creative DNA structure. Hannah is a very organized and detail-oriented student. She sees things differently than other students and often thinks outside the box. I love the way she can look at a pile of nuts, bolts amd metal bars and construct a model that is both beautiful and scientifically accurate.
“We need to have more opportunities for students to be free thinkers. I am grateful that Hannah is a leader of free thinking in my 8th grade science room,” Mrs. Daniels said. “I believe other students here at CCGS will be encouraged by her project and look at future science assessments as opportunities to express themselves.”
Superintendent Rod Grimsley isn't at the school on a daily basis so he doesn't have the connection a full-time administrator would have with the students. However, after seeing the project and speaking with Hannha, he said he could “summarize how I see the project and the value it holds.”
Mr. Grimsley continued, “Most of the time when I see student projects that are done for class, it is usually the parents who come up with a majority of it. When I asked Hannah to explain how she came up with this she said it was mostly her idea with a suggestion or two from her Dad. Then to hear that she did most of the work for the completion of the project made it even that much better. To hear of a young lady working with her father and doing the actual hands-on skills that it took to the build the project was fantastic.
He said, “This is something I believe we need to be doing more of in schools – that is teaching students to do more hands-on career type activities. Hannah may be encouraged to take classes in high school to further expand what she has been doing with her project.”
And though Hannah went “outside the box” to create her DNA model, all the students are to be commended for their models. Each student put the time and energy into the task, selecting materials and working with those materials so each finished project was one-of-a-kind. Students who made DNA models were Luke Albers, Danica Lemenager, Kobie Hendershot, Zach Klopp, Seth Dirks, Victoria Milk, Kenleigh Hendershot, Kinzie Smith, Grace Robinson, Brielle Berry, Hunter Wolfe, Phoenix Twiggs, Lauren Janssen and Lili Sorensen. These students used a variety of materials including gumdrops, marshmallows, clay and licorice.