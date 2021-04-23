Terry and Becky Strassenburg of Morocco, Indiana, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married May 1, 1971 at St John's Lutheran Church in Country Club Hills, Illinois.
Terry retired from T&D Metals in Watseka, Illinois, Memorial Day Weekend 2015.
The are the parents of son Kyle (Dawnna) Strassenburg, St. Anne, Illinois. They have four grandchildren and six great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.
They will celebrate with a small family dinner at the Beef House in Covington, Indiana.