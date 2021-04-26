The St. Paul’s math team scored well at the Iroquois County contest April 23 at the Cissna Park Legion.
Four other schools, Milford, Cissna, Donovan, and IW participated.
In the end, the Woodworth team scored the same as the Iroquois West team and a rarely used rule settled the contest in Iroquois West’s favor, who correctly completed one more question than St. Paul’s.
Either way the team of London Clark, Ben Schleef (9th place certificate), Kinley Van Hoveln (4th place), and Colson Carley, who earned the first-place individual plaque, all performed well.