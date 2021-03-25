St. Anne defeated Iroquois West in soccer action March 24.
The final score was 5-1.
First half stats for include: Connor Price, one goal for IW.
Second half stats include: Raul Guerrero, one goal.
Iroquois West goalkeeper Tony Espinosa had four saves and five goals against him.
St. Anne stats include: Raul Guerrero had four goals and one assist. Damon Saathoff scored one goal and had one assist.
“Emily Greene played a masterful game tonight,” said St. Anne Coach Andy Stembridge in an email. “She kept us calm and composed throughout the game while delivering dangerous passes throughout. She finished the night with two assists.”