The 22st annual Bearcat Open was June 25 at Shewami Country Club, according to information provided.
The outing, which was hosted by the Bearcat Boosters, had 121 golfers participating this year. The four man scramble began with a sack lunch and a 1:00 tee time. The day ended with a pork chop dinner and live/silent auction. The first place winners were Bopper Gillette, Randy Hiltz, Kent Schippert, and Scott Johnson. Landon Reutter, Cory Clark, Justin Schroeder, and Joe German were the second place team. The third place winners were Clint Liefer, Brad Liefer, Nic Liefer, and Andrew Crain.
Individual winners were:
Longest drive, women #1: Stacey Smith
Longest drive, men #1: Ryley Ward
Closest to the pin #6: Bill German
Closest to the line #8: Danny Simpson
Longest putt #9: Brent Bowen
Closest to the line #11: Jeanie Tweedy
Closest to the pin #16: Audra Wilson
Longest putt #18: Jimmy Lavicka
The Bearcat Boosters would like to thank everyone who golfed, sponsored a hole, donated items, or helped in any way to make this event a success. All proceeds from the outing help the Bearcat Boosters support projects for all the boys’ and girls’ athletic teams at Milford High School.